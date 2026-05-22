Jared McCain News: Drops playoff-high 24 points
McCain ended with 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Friday's 123-108 victory over the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
McCain was fantastic in the win, scoring at least 20 points for the first time in the postseason. His role continues to grow, having logged at least 26 minutes in two straight games, providing the Thunder with an additional scoring threat off the bench. Over his past three appearacnes, McCain has averaged 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers.
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