Jared McCain headshot

Jared McCain News: Earns first career start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

McCain is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

McCain has received at least 30 minutes in three straight games and averaged 22.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 45.1 percent shooting from the field. With Paul George (knee) sidelined Wednesday, the 76ers will reward McCain's recent success and give him a spot in the first unit. He'll slot in alongside Kyle Lowry in the backcourt.

