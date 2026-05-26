Jared McCain News: Entering starting lineup Tuesday
McCain will start Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against San Antonio, Josue Pavon of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (calf) out, head coach Mark Daigneault will shake things up and slide McCain into the starting five for the first time this postseason. The guard replaces Cason Wallace in the backcourt, giving Oklahoma City an additional scoring threat and floor spacer alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. McCain is coming off a quiet four-point outing in Game 4, but he showed his explosive upside with a 24-point performance in Game 3 and should see plenty of volume in a pivotal home matchup.
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