Jared McCain News: Extends scoring streak Wednesday

McCain had 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to Memphis.

McCain's success as a rookie has been the lone bright spot for a reeling 76ers team, and the former Duke star has scored at least 20 points in six games in a row. He's firmly entrenched as a reliable scoring weapon just one month into the regular season, and McCain could be in line for an uptick in his usage rate in case Paul George (knee) is forced to miss time. McCain is averaging 25.8 points per game since being promoted to the starting lineup four games ago.