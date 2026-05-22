Jared McCain News: Fares well off bench
McCain had 12 points (4-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-113 win over San Antonio in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
While it wasn't the best night for McCain shooting the ball, he saw his largest workload of the postseason. If Jalen Williams (hamstring) is unable to play in Game 3, McCain could again be called upon to play a larger role on the wings.
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