Jared McCain News: Goes missing in Game 4 loss
McCain totaled four points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 24 minutes during Sunday's 103-82 loss to San Antonio in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
McCain was unable to repeat his heroics from Game 3, tallying just four points, the fewest he has scored in his past five appearances. Oklahoma City continues to deal with injuries, affording McCain a larger-than-expected role. In his last five games, McCain has averaged 12.0 points and 1.8 three-pointers, including a 24-point effort in Game 3.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCain See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, May 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 223 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 223 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 205 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCain See More