Jared McCain headshot

Jared McCain News: Goes missing in Game 4 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

McCain totaled four points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 24 minutes during Sunday's 103-82 loss to San Antonio in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

McCain was unable to repeat his heroics from Game 3, tallying just four points, the fewest he has scored in his past five appearances. Oklahoma City continues to deal with injuries, affording McCain a larger-than-expected role. In his last five games, McCain has averaged 12.0 points and 1.8 three-pointers, including a 24-point effort in Game 3.

Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder
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