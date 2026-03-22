Jared McCain headshot

Jared McCain News: Hits for 18 in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

McCain closed with 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 132-111 win over Washington.

It's the third time in the last four games that McCain has delivered at least 15 points, The second-year guard has been a fairly consistent threat from long distance in March, draining at least three three-pointers in six of the last nine games while averaging 12.8 points, 2.9 threes, 1.8 boards and 0.8 assists in 19.1 minutes while shooting 44.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder
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