Jared McCain News: Hits for 20 in Game 5 start
McCain closed Tuesday's 127-114 victory over the Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with 20 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and three rebounds over 33 minutes.
Making his first start since the first game of the first round against the Suns on April 12, McCain provided strong secondary scoring for the Thunder. The second-year guard has played at least 24 minutes in four straight games , taking advantage of the absence of Jalen Williams (hamstring), and over that stretch McCain is averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.0 assists, although he's shooting just 34.4 percent from the floor. Williams still lacks a clear return timeline, so McCain could see an elevated role again in Game 5 on Thursday.
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