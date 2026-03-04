Jared McCain News: Hits for team-high 20 in win
McCain chipped in 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-108 victory over the Bulls.
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) back in street clothes, McCain stepped up to lead the Thunder in scoring on the night. It's the third time in the last seven games the second-year guard had produced 20-plus points, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.4 points, 2.9 boards, 2.3 threes, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 20.7 minutes from the second unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCain See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2012 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left16 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCain See More