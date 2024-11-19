Jared McCain News: Leading scorer in Monday's loss

McCain accumulated 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 106-89 loss to the Heat.

The rookie guard led the Sixers in scoring on the night, even with Joel Embiid in the lineup for only the third time this season. McCain is red hot right now, scoring 20-plus points in five straight games while averaging 26.6 points, 4.4 assists, 4.4 threes, 2.6 boards and 0.8 steals in 33.4 minutes a contest, but his usage will take a hit once Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) is ready to return. McCain, the 16th overall pick in the 2024 Draft, has likely done enough to keep his spot in the starting five, however.