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Jared McCain News: Leads OKC off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

McCain posted 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during the Thunder's 121-92 win over the Nets on Wednesday.

The Thunder led by as much as 42 points during Wednesday's blowout win, which resulted in McCain and the rest of the reserves seeing more time in the second half. The second-year pro took advantage of the extra court time, scoring a season-high 26 points which was his highest scoring output since Nov. 22, 2024 as a member of the 76ers, when he scored 30 points (also against the Nets). McCain has been a steady presence off the bench for the Thunder since he was acquired from the 76ers in early February. He'll have opportunities to serve in an expanded role in games where Oklahoma City are down players, as was the case Wednesday with Luguentz Dort (rest) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf).

Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder
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