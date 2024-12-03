Jared McCain News: Lights it up from deep off bench

McCain posted 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 victory over Charlotte.

McCain once again provided Philadelphia with a strong spark off the bench Tuesday, leading all bench players in scoring and threes made while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals on the defensive side. McCain has tallied at least 15 points in 12 outings this season, including in nine of his last 10 contests.