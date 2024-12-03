Jared McCain News: Lights it up from deep off bench
McCain posted 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 victory over Charlotte.
McCain once again provided Philadelphia with a strong spark off the bench Tuesday, leading all bench players in scoring and threes made while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals on the defensive side. McCain has tallied at least 15 points in 12 outings this season, including in nine of his last 10 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now