Jared McCain News: Nets 20 points with four treys
McCain finished with 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Pistons.
McCain got off to a slow start Wednesday, going scoreless through the first half of action while missing all four of his shot attempts. However, he completely flipped the script after halftime and finished with a decent stat line. If Isaiah Joe (glute) needs to miss Friday's game against the Nuggets, McCain could see an uptick in minutes and an expanded role on offense.
