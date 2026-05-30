Jared McCain headshot

Jared McCain News: Not starting Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

McCain won't start Saturday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

McCain will slide to the second unit after starting the last two games, opening the door for Cason Wallace to enter the starting five. Over four appearances off the bench in this series, McCain has averaged 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.8 minutes per contest.

Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCain See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCain See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago