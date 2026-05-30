Jared McCain News: Not starting Game 7
McCain won't start Saturday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
McCain will slide to the second unit after starting the last two games, opening the door for Cason Wallace to enter the starting five. Over four appearances off the bench in this series, McCain has averaged 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.8 minutes per contest.
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