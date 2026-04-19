Jared McCain headshot

Jared McCain News: Not starting in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 12:10pm

McCain isn't starting in Sunday's game against Phoenix, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

McCain started in Oklahoma City's final two contests of the regular season. However, with the Thunder rolling with their usual starting cast, McCain will move back to a reserve role, although he should still see 10-15 minutes from off the bench.

Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder
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