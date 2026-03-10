Jared McCain headshot

Jared McCain News: Notches 13 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:46am

McCain chipped in 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's 129-126 win over the Nuggets.

Ajay Mitchell was back in action for the Thunder and already looked to be in elite form. McCain is going to have to settle for a modest workload with the second unit most nights, making him a volatile fantasy asset in deeper formats.

Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCain See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCain See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
22 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
27 days ago