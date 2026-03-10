Jared McCain News: Notches 13 points in win
McCain chipped in 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's 129-126 win over the Nuggets.
Ajay Mitchell was back in action for the Thunder and already looked to be in elite form. McCain is going to have to settle for a modest workload with the second unit most nights, making him a volatile fantasy asset in deeper formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCain See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 37 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 37 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2018 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left22 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCain See More