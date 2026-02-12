Jared McCain headshot

Jared McCain News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

McCain had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 136-109 win over the Suns.

This was McCain's best performance since joining the Thunder, giving him a confidence boost ahead of Oklahoma City's final game before the All-Star break. The Thunder could look a lot healthier after the break, and it will be interesting to see how the rotation shapes up.

Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder
