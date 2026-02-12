Jared McCain News: Plays well off bench
McCain had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 136-109 win over the Suns.
This was McCain's best performance since joining the Thunder, giving him a confidence boost ahead of Oklahoma City's final game before the All-Star break. The Thunder could look a lot healthier after the break, and it will be interesting to see how the rotation shapes up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCain See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade DeadlineYesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 48 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2351 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 1262 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared McCain See More