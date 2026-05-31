Jared McCain News: Provides spark off bench in Game 7

McCain accumulated 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 loss to the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

With Cason Wallace stepping into the starting five for Saturday's do-or-die matchup, McCain came off the bench after making two consecutive starts. The 22-year-old guard didn't deliver his most efficient performance, though he still tied the bench high in points and scored in double figures for a third straight game. The Duke product was traded from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City in February after an injury-plagued start to his career that included surgery to repair a torn meniscus in December 2024 and thumb surgery last September. He appeared in 30 regular-season outings (two starts) for the Thunder, averaging 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.8 triples and 0.9 assists while shooting 39.1 percent from downtown in 17.9 minutes per contest during that span. He figures to maintain a meaningful bench role for the Thunder in 2026-27.