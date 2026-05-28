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Jared McCain News: Remains productive despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

McCain ended with 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-91 loss to San Antonio in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

McCain scored double digits for the fourth time in the past five games, continuing to play a substantial role in the absence of Ajay Mitchell (foot). McCain has now started in back-to-back games, averaging 16.5 points and 2.5 three-pointers. Thursday's loss sees the series tied at 3-3, with Game 7 tabled for Saturday. If Mitchell is once again ruled out, expect to see McCain in an elevated role.

Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder
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