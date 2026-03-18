Jared McCain headshot

Jared McCain News: Sees 12 minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 12:20pm

McCain registered six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 victory over the Magic.

McCain is a very small part of Oklahoma City's rotation, but he may see more action Wednesday against Brooklyn -- Luguentz Dort is one of several players who will get the night off Wednesday. Since joining the Thunder, McCain is shooting 43.2 percent from the field.

Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder
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