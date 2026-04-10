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Jared McCain News: Starting versus Nuggets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 5:41pm

McCain will start in Friday's game against Denver, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

With the Thunder down nearly all of their starters, McCain will enter the starting lineup. In McCain's only start of the 2025-26 campaign, while with the 76ers, he finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 39 minutes in the 114-106 win over the Nets back on Dec. 23.

Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder
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