Jared McCain News: Stays hot in career best showcase

McCain totaled 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 overtime victory over the Hornets.

McCain continued his recent hot stretch and strong start to his rookie campaign on Sunday by posting his best outing of his young career. McCain led all Philadelphia players in scoring and threes made, concluding with his first 20-point game of the year and three points shy of the 30-point mark. McCain has tallied at least 18 points in three outings this season, including in two straight games. He has also connected on at least three threes in two consecutive contests.