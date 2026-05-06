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Jared McCain News: Strong line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 11:14am

McCain recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 victory over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

McCain made a strong impression off the bench, leading the second unit in scoring. Luguentz Dort has been underwhelming offensively for the Thunder, so McCain could potentially chip away at the veteran's workload if he keeps this up.

Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder
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