Jared McCain News: Struggles with shot Sunday
McCain provided 18 points (3-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 10-12 FT) and four assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 125-99 loss to the Clippers.
McCain was coming off five straight games in which he'd scored at least 20 points, but the rookie saw his streak snapped in this one after a woeful shooting performance. That was bound to happen sooner rather than later, but McCain should remain one of the 76ers' go-to players on offense, especially as long as Paul George and Joel Embiid remain sidelined due to their respective knee injuries.
