Jared Rhoden Injury: Dropped by Charlotte

The Hornets are expected to waive Rhoden (shoulder) on Sunday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Rhoden will cede his two-way spot to Isaiah Wong, a second-year point guard who will help shore up the Hornets' depth in the backcourt while LaMelo Ball (calf) and Tre Mann (back) face multi-week absences. After attending training camp with the Raptors on an Exhibit 10 deal, Rhoden was waived shortly before the start of the regular season and claimed by the Hornets, who converted him to a two-way deal. He appeared in just four games with the NBA club all season and hadn't appeared in any of the G League Greensboro Swarm's last four contests while contending with a shoulder injury.