Jared Rhoden Injury: Iffy to play Friday

Rhoden is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a shoulder sprain, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

The shoulder injury is a new concern for Rhoden, who has played in each of the club's last three outings. During that three-game span, the two-way player has averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 21.3 minutes per game. If Rhoden is sidelined against Dallas, A.J. Lawson and Jamison Battle are candidates for a bump in minutes.