Jared Rhoden Injury: Iffy to play Thursday

The Raptors list Rhoden as questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left hand MCP joint sprain.

After an extended stay in the G League followed by a one-game absence due to the hand issue, Rhoden suited up for the Raptors in Tuesday's 137-118 loss to the Bulls. He played the final 3:59 of the blowout loss, finishing with eight points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist. Rhoden didn't suffer any apparent setbacks during his time on the court, but the Raptors could be considering holding him out for maintenance purposes Thursday in the front end of a back-to-back set.