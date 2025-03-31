Fantasy Basketball
Jared Rhoden headshot

Jared Rhoden Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 2:52pm

Rhoden (hand) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Rhoden is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a sprained left hand. The two-way forward hasn't made an appearance for the Raptors since March 12, though he could receive playing time if he's cleared to suit up due to RJ Barrett (rest), Ochai Agbaji (rest), Gradey Dick (knee) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) being sidelined Tuesday.

Jared Rhoden
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
