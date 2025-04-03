Fantasy Basketball
Jared Rhoden headshot

Jared Rhoden News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 3:09pm

Rhoden (hand) is available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Rhoden will suit up for his second consecutive contest following an extended stay in the G League and a one-game absence due to a left hand MCP joint sprain. The 25-year-old two-way player recorded only four minutes during Tuesday's loss to Chicago, and he's unlikely to play a significant role against Portland.

