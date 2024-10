The Hornets claimed Rhoden off waivers Monday and are expected to sign him to a two-way deal, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Rhoden made 31 NBA regular-season appearances over the last two seasons -- both in Detroit. The Hornets are set with Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller, Josh Green and Grant Williams on the wings, but if one of those players suffers an injury, Rhoden could carve out a rotational role.