Jared Rhoden News: Dominant in second NBA start

Rhoden logged 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 118-105 win over the 76ers.

With the Raptors riddled with injuries, Rhoden drew a second straight start while Jamison Battle made the first start of his NBA career Wednesday. While Battle struggled from the field, Rhoden rose to the occasion with a a career-high 25 points while registering the first double-double of his young career. Rhoden is eligible to play 10 more NBA games as a two-way player, but he should continue to see a healthy workload as long as multiple Raptors players -- including Scottie Barnes (hand) and Jonathan Mogbo (nose) -- are sidelined due to injuries.