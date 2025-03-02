Jared Rhoden News: Double-doubles in G League

Rhoden recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 41 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Rhoden scored 20-plus points for a second straight game and the seventh time over his last nine G League appearances. He has three double-doubles during that stretch.