Jared Rhoden headshot

Jared Rhoden News: Double-doubles in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Rhoden recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 41 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Rhoden scored 20-plus points for a second straight game and the seventh time over his last nine G League appearances. He has three double-doubles during that stretch.

Jared Rhoden
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
