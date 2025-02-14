Fantasy Basketball
Jared Rhoden headshot

Jared Rhoden News: Double-doubles in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Rhoden finished with 21 points (10-17 FG, 1.-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes in the G League Raptors 905's 130-116 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Rhoden recorded a double-double for the third time this season for 905 during Thursday's loss to the Charge. He's averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 50.7 percent from the floor in the G League.

