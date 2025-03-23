Jared Rhoden News: Good to go in G League Sunday

Rhoden (ankle) is available and starting for Raptors 905 in Sunday's G League game against the Capital City Go-Go, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rhoden has missed the G League squad's last three outings due to an ankle injury. The two-way swingman is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 30.0 minutes per game in 25 total G League outings, including two with the Greensboro Swarm to begin the season.