Jared Rhoden News: In G League through Monday

Rhoden was assigned to the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday and will be unavailable for Toronto's next three road games, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After inking a two-way deal with Toronto on March 4, Rhoden has been active for each of the Raptors' five games since his signing. He's been a staple in the rotation for each of those contests, averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes per game. Despite his strong production, the Raptors will send Rhoden to the G League for the weekend since his two-way contract allows him to be active in just seven of the NBA club's remaining 16 games. Rhoden will thus be out for Friday's game at Utah, Sunday's game at Portland and Monday's game at Phoenix before potentially rejoining the Raptors for the final game of their road trip Thursday at Golden State. In the meantime, Rhoden will continue to stay conditioned by playing for the 905 on Saturday and Monday versus the Windy City Bulls.