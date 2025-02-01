Jared Rhoden News: Logs 24 points in G League

Rhoden supplied 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes Friday during the G League Raptors 905's 125-113 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Rhoden was the 905's leading scorer off the bench Friday and tied Jonathan Mogbo in that category. Rhoden has scored in double digits in seven of his last nine G League outings. The former Hornet has averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 24.4 minutes per game over his last five G League appearances.