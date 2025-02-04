Jared Rhoden News: Nails four triples in loss
Rhoden recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.
Rhoden led the Raptors 905 in minutes and three-pointers made during Tuesday's loss. The 25-year-old guard is displaying impressive efficiency this season, shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from three.
Jared Rhoden
Free Agent
