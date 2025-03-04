Jared Rhoden News: Nets two-way deal

Rhoden agreed to a two-way contract with the Raptors on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Rhoden's 10-day contract with the Raptors expired Saturday, but the organization saw enough from the third-year forward during his brief time in the NBA and is more extended action with the G League's Raptors 905 prior to that to keep him around as one of its three two-way players. The 25-year-old will be eligible to be active for just 12 games at the NBA level for the rest of the season, so he could frequently move between Toronto and the 905.