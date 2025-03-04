Jared Rhoden News: Rare appearance in win

Rhoden ended Tuesday's 114-113 win over the Magic with four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 20 minutes.

Fresh off signing a two-way deal with the Raptors, Rhoden played a season-high 20 minutes during Tuesday's win. After spending the majority of the season with the Hornets, Toronto saw enough from him during his10-day contract to grab him for the remainder of the season, Although he will spend time in the G League, there could be an opportunity for Rhoden to flaunt his wares later in the season.