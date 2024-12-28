Jared Rhoden News: Scores 13 in return

Rhoden (shoulder) recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes Friday during the G League Raptors 905's 111-108 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Rhoden put together a decent performance in his first game since Nov. 20 and has now scored in double figures in each of his three appearances this season. He immediately entered the starting lineup upon his return, so he should be in store for a heavy workload moving forward.