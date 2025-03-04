Jaren Jackson Injury: Diagnosed with Grade 2 ankle sprain

Jackson is considered week-to-week after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain Tuesday, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Jackson looked to be in considerable pain after spraining his left ankle during the Grizzlies' 132-130 loss to the Hawks on Monday, and the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for multiple games. Santi Aldama (calf), Brandon Clarke, Jay Huff and GG Jackson all stand to see their minutes and roles increase due to the absence of Jackson.