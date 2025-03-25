Jaren Jackson Injury: Doesn't return against Utah
Jackson (face) finished Tuesday's 140-103 win over the Jazz with 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes.
Jackson left Tuesday's blowout win with 7:39 remaining in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the face and didn't return. However, with the Grizzlies up 105-82 entering the fourth quarter, there was little need for the star big man to check back in. Jackson's status for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder is unclear.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now