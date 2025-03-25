Fantasy Basketball
Jaren Jackson headshot

Jaren Jackson Injury: Doesn't return against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Jackson (face) finished Tuesday's 140-103 win over the Jazz with 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes.

Jackson left Tuesday's blowout win with 7:39 remaining in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the face and didn't return. However, with the Grizzlies up 105-82 entering the fourth quarter, there was little need for the star big man to check back in. Jackson's status for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder is unclear.

Jaren Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
