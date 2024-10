Jackson (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's matchup versus the Rockets.

Jackson has been dealing with a hamstring strain he sustained during training camp. While the 25-year-old was expected to be back by the opener, he is now in jeopardy of missing the club's first two regular-season games. If Jackson does not give it a go, Santi Aldama will likely pick up the start once again, and he could serve as a viable streaming option.