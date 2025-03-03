Jaren Jackson Injury: Doubtful to return vs. Atlanta

Jackson is doubtful to return during Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to a left ankle injury.

Jackson recorded no counting stats across two minutes before heading to the locker room. The big man went to contest a shot, but he landed on an opposing player's foot and appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain while limping back to the locker room. If Jackson remains on the sideline, Brandon Clarke and GG Jackson should see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.