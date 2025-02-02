Jaren Jackson Injury: Exits game due to facial injury
Jackson (face) went to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Bucks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Jackson took an inadvertent elbow to the face from Ryan Rollins, which caused the former to start bleeding from his cheek bone and resulted in him going back to the locker room. Jackson will likely be back on the floor at some point in the second quarter once he receives stitches.
