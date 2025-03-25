Jaren Jackson Injury: Exits to locker room Monday

Jackson (face) exited to the locker room with 7:39 remaining in the third quarter and hasn't returned to the Grizzlies' bench in Tuesday's game against the Jazz, per the broadcast.

Jackson left for the locker room after appearing to take an elbow to the face from an opposing player. Jay Huff and Zach Edey will likely shoulder the workload at center the rest of the way if Jackson is unable to return.