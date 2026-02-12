Jaren Jackson headshot

Jaren Jackson Injury: Likely done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 8:45am

Jackson was diagnosed with a localized PVNS growth in his left knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

This is tough news for Utah's newest addition. Jackson is likely to undergo further evaluation, but fantasy managers should be prepared for the worst. Jackson had a great start to his Jazz career, posting averages of 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers through two games. With Jackson sidelined, the Jazz are likely to lean more on Kyle Filipowski, Cody Williams, Kevin Love, John Konchar and Brice Sensabaugh.

Jaren Jackson
Utah Jazz
