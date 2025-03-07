Jaren Jackson Injury: Present at shootaround Friday

Jackson (ankle), who has already been ruled out for Friday's game against Dallas, was on the floor for Friday's morning shootaround, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Jackson's return to shootaround is a positive sign while he deals with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain. While there is no clear timetable for the 25-year-old's return, he can be considered week-to-week until the club provides another update. Jackson was in the midst of a career-best year, and over his last 10 outings before getting injured during Monday's loss to the Hawks, he had averaged 22.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals across 30.7 minutes per contest.