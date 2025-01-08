Fantasy Basketball
Jaren Jackson headshot

Jaren Jackson Injury: Uncertain to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 3:18pm

Jackson (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Jackson is dealing with thigh soreness that could keep him out of action Thursday, and it would be his first missed game since Oct. 25 if he sits out. With Santi Aldama (ankle) also uncertain to play, Jake LaRavia, Brandon Clarke and Jay Huff would be candidates to take Jackson's place in Memphis' starting lineup against the Rockets if the star big man can't play.

Jaren Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
