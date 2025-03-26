Fantasy Basketball
Jaren Jackson headshot

Jaren Jackson News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Jackson (face) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Thunder.

Jackson took an elbow to the face during the third quarter of Tuesday's win over Utah and did not return. However, he's avoided significant injury and will be available to face Oklahoma City on Thursday. In his last five outings, Jackson is averaging 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 30.0 minutes.

