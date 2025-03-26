Jaren Jackson News: Absent from injury report

Jackson (face) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Thunder.

Jackson took an elbow to the face during the third quarter of Tuesday's win over Utah and did not return. However, he's avoided significant injury and will be available to face Oklahoma City on Thursday. In his last five outings, Jackson is averaging 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 30.0 minutes.